today's howto

Nextcloud is open-source software for public and private file storage. It allows you to create self-hosted services like Dropbox, Google Drive, or Mega.nz. Initially, it was created by the original Owncloud developer, Frank Karlitschek. In 2016, he forked the Owncloud project and created a new project with the new name “Nextcloud.”

Nextcloud project is growing rapidly and becoming more than file hosting software. It’s more like a file sync and content collaboration platform. Backed with many plugins, Nextcloud has become such a powerful collaboration software. You can install plugins for project management, video conferencing, collaborative editing, note-taking, email client, etc.

This tutorial teaches you how to install Nextcloud on an Ubuntu 24.04 server. You’ll install Nextcloud with the LAMP Stack and then secure Netxcloud with HTTPS through Certbot and Letsencrypt.