Not Made in China

THE release of GNU/Linux distros in Taiwan is hardly unprecedented. Taiwan is very technologically advanced, no less than South Korea. A couple of years ago the release OB2D Keep XFCE 2023 showed that apart from Linpus Linux there is still a push for GNU/Linux in Taiwan. It seems to be peaking and it has this slide about it ( 15 years outdated!).

Taiwan was the host of an annual Debian conference some years ago and my wife worked there.

If war erupts in Taiwan, it'll be devastating and a great tragedy. Hopefully that can be averted somehow.

Also see the recent article "Huawei’s HarmonyOS NEXT Rumored To Remove All Source Code That Is In Any Way Linked To The U.S., Including Linux And Android". █

"Fun fact : many chinese people refer Linus Torvalds as 林(Lin)纳斯 · 托瓦兹"