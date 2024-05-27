Software: Planify, GNOME OS Installer, XRechnung Viewer
Ubuntu Pit ☛ Master Your To-Do List with Planify Task Manager on Linux!
Are you looking for a GNU/Linux app that won’t overcomplicate your to-dos? Planify is an impressive option. This to-do list application will support you if you prefer productivity and use your time smartly. Let’s see if Planify is a wholly developed solution for GNU/Linux users to manage tasks!
Neowin ☛ Early version of the new GNOME OS installer shown off in video
More work has been done on the new GNOME OS installer. It now has a GitLab repository for the code and the basic layout and internals have made decent progress.
XRechnung Viewer Release 1.0
Some time ago I quickly wrote a little utility to render XRechnung documents on the free desktop, called XRView. This is the initial Bogpost. It was a very fundamental Qt Widget app that shows e-invoice docs that come in the XRechnung XML format, in a human readable view.