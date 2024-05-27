today's howtos
nixCraft ☛ How to add interface to vnstat to database for monitoring
vnStat is a network traffic monitor for GNU/Linux and Unix-like systems. It logs network traffic at different intervals and doesn't require root permissions to run. The implementation involves two commands: vnstat for querying traffic information and vnstatd for data retrieval and storage. Let's see how to add a network interface to vnstat after installation for monitoring purposes.
nixCraft ☛ How to find out proprietary trap AWS EC2 instances type over SSH
AWS offers various instance types, and sometimes, you need to know which one you are using or which one has been deployed by someone else (another developer or sysadmin) for a project. Don't worry. Here are some commands to find the EC2 instance type over SSH without logging into the proprietary trap AWS console.
The New Stack ☛ Install the Nessus Vulnerability Scanner on Ubuntu Server
Tenable’s Nessus is a vulnerability scanner that can run vulnerability assessments and, penetration testing.