hardware: Zmod SDR, ESP32, and ANAVI Handle
Linux Gizmos ☛ The Digilent Zmod SDR Is a Comprehensive Tool for RF & SDR Applications
Digilent recently launched the Zmod SDR which is a sophisticated digitizer specifically designed for software-defined radio and RF applications. This device includes a dual-channel ADC with an integrated front end, suitable for any SYZYGY compatible carrier board.
Linux Gizmos ☛ DFRobot Releases New ESP32-UE and ESP32-E Modules Featuring External and PCB Antennas
DFRobot's FireBeetle series has expanded with the FireBeetle 2 ESP32-UE (N16R2) and ESP32-E, robust IoT microcontrollers featuring the Tensilica LX6 dual-core processor. The ESP32-UE variant includes support for external Bluetooth and Wi-Fi antennas to boost communication range, along with a Lithium battery for portable use.
Open Hardware/Modding
CNX Software ☛ Use your Nintendo Wii Nunchuk as a USB controller with ANAVI Handle open-source hardware adapter (Crowdfunding)
Leon ANAVI has launched another open-source hardware project with the ANAVI Handle that transforms the Nintendo Wii Nunchuck into a USB controller meaning the Wii controller can now be used with any common hardware such as computers, laptops, single board computers, retro-gaming consoles, and so on.
