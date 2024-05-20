today's howtos
The New Stack ☛ Install a Full LAMP Stack on a Debian Server
Anyone in the know will tell you that Debian makes an outstanding server operating system.
Mozilla
Don Marti: remove Hey Hi (AI) from Surveillance Giant Google Search on Firefox
This seems to work to remove “AI” stuff from the top of Surveillance Giant Google search results on Firefox. (Tested on desktop Firefox for Linux.)
Kernel Space
Barry Kauler ☛ Kernel 5.15.159 compiled
I compiled 5.15.158 a few days ago, and it is in EasyOS 5.8.3. Normally, I would wait at least a few weeks before bumping the kernel; however, some kernel issues are discussed here: [...]
