GNOME: Sam Thursfield, Pablo Correa Gomez, and Endless OS 6 Review
Sam Thursfield: Status update, 19/05/2024 – GNOME OS and more
Seems this is another of those months where I did enough stuff to merit two posts. (See Thursday’s post on async Rust). Sometimes you just can’t get out of doing work, no matter how you try. So here is part 2.
A few weeks ago I went to the USA for a week to meet a client team who I’ve been working with since late 2022. This was actually the first time I left Europe since 2016*. Its wild how a Euro is now pretty much equal value to a US dollar, but everything costs about double compared to Europe. It was fun though and good practice for another long trip to the Denver GUADEC in July.
* The UK is still part of Europe, it hasn’t physically moved, has it?
GNOME ☛ Pablo Correa Gomez: Analysis of GNOME Foundation’s public economy: concerns and thoughts
Apart from Software Development, I also have an interest in governance and finances. Therefore, last July, I was quite happy to attend my first Annual General Meeting (AGM), taking place in GUADEC in Riga. I was a bit surprised by the format, as I was expecting something closer to an assembly than to a presentation with a Q&A at the end. It was still interesting to witness, but I was even more shocked by the huge negative cash flow (difference between revenue and expenditures). With the numbers presented, the foundation had lost approximately 650 000 USD in the 2021 exercise, and 300 000 USD in the 2022 exercise. And nobody seemed worry about it. I would have expected that such difference would come consequence of a great investment aimed at improving the situation of the foundation long-term. However, nothing like that was part of the AGM. This left me thinking, and a bit worried about what was going on with the financials and organization of the foundation. After asking a member of the Board in private, and getting no satisfactory response, I started doing some investigations [...]
DebugPoint ☛ Endless OS 6 Review: Best Distro for Learning, Schools
A new release of Endless OS 6 is here. We spin it for a quick review, and here’s what we found. Endless OS continues its mission with the release of its version 6 to close the gap of digital knowledge by including a vast array of educational tools and resources.