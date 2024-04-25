Free and Open Source Softwares
samanlainen is a CLI tool that deletes duplicate files.
It uses SHA512, a hashing algorithm that performs a hashing function on some data given to it. Hashing algorithms are used in many things such as internet security, digital certificates and even blockchains
This is free and open source software.
duff - command-line utility for finding duplicate files - LinuxLinks
duff is a command-line utility for identifying duplicates in a given set of files.
It attempts to be fast and uses the SHA family of message digests as a part of the comparisons.
This is free and open source software.
FSArchiver - disk cloning utility - LinuxLinks
FSArchiver can extract an archive to a partition which is smaller that the original one as long as there is enough space to store the data. It can also restore the data on a different file-system, so it can use it when you want to convert your file-system: you can backup an ext3 file-system, and restore it as a reiserfs.
This is free and open source software.
Malt - fully customizable real-time rendering framework - LinuxLinks
Malt is a fully customizable real-time rendering framework for animation and illustration.
It’s aimed at advanced users and technical artists who want more control over their workflow and/or their art style, with special care put into the needs of stylized non photorealistic rendering.
it provides graphics programmers and technical artist an enjoyable workflow inside Blender, while still allowing to effortlessly share their work with non technical artists through Python and GLSL plugins.
It needs OpenGL 4.5.
This is free and open source software.