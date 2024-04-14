Software Leftovers
Linuxiac ☛ Flatseal: The Must-Have Tool for Managing Flatpak Permissions
Master Flatpak permissions with Flatseal. Get deep insights into your Flatpak apps for improved security on your GNU/Linux system.
Beta News ☛ DaVinci Resolve 19 Public Beta now available for Windows, macOS, and Linux with new AI tools
Blackmagic Design has unveiled DaVinci Resolve 19, a massive upgrade introducing new AI-driven features and over 100 enhancements to benefit users across Windows, macOS, and Linux platforms. Available now as a public beta, this latest version brings advanced tools tailored for high-end digital film production and integrates new functionalities for better collaboration within large organizations through Blackmagic Cloud.
Juha-Matti Santala ☛ index.md is a valid Eleventy project
I was recently helping out a friend to learn how to build sites with Eleventy, my favorite static site generator right now, and I had an epiphany. I’ve been using Eleventy to build my own and my communities’ sites for a long time but over time, they tend to grow and I like to customize a lot of things.
The only thing you really need for a valid and useful Eleventy project is an index.md file.
SusamPal ☛ Emacs Info Expressions
Nevertheless, you don't have to form these Elisp expressions in exactly this way. As long as you type c in the Emacs info buffer, the name of the current Info node is copied to the kill ring. After that you could copy that node name to anywhere you like and the form info expression out of it anyway you like. That could mean typing out the rest of the expression manually or recording a keyboard macro or writing a little helper Elisp function that does this for you everytime you need to do this.
Jack Kelly ☛ Why `streaming` Is My Favourite Haskell Streaming Library | Blog | jackkelly.name
It’s really easy to misuse lazy I/O (e.g., hGetContents) in nontrivial Haskell programs. You can accidentally close a Handle before the computation which reads from it has been forced, and it’s hard to predict exactly when data will be produced or consumed by IO actions. Streaming libraries in Haskell avoid these problems by explicitly interleaving the yielding of data and execution of effects, as well as helping control the memory usage of a program by limiting the amount of data “in flight”.