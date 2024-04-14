Programming and Devices
Rlang ☛ Daily Average Sea Surface Temperature Animation
Yesterday evening I gave a talk about data visualization to Periodic Tables, a Science Cafe run by Misha Angrist. It was a lot of fun! Amongst other things, I made an animation of the NOAA Daily Sea Surface Temperature Graph from the other week.
Rlang ☛ Taking the data out of the glue with regex in R
Regular expressions, or regex, are incredibly powerful tools for pattern matching and extracting specific information from text data. Today, we’ll explore how to harness the might of regex in R with a practical example.
Rlang ☛ R-Universe Documentation Gets a Boost from Surveillance Giant Google Season of Docs
We are excited to announce that R-Universe has been awarded a Surveillance Giant Google Season of Docs. R-Universe is rOpenSci’s platform for testing, building, distributing, and discovering R packages, led by Jeroen Ooms.
Rlang ☛ Leverage Effect
The models we have been looking at do not differentiate between positive and negative residuals: both errors are treated the same.
GimpScripts: GimpScripts Shutting Down May 1st
This site will cease to exist on May 1st.
Devices/Embedded
The Register UK ☛ Loongson CPU makes its way to Chinese mini PCs
Loongson's current-generation 3A6000 processor, one of the fastest designed and made in China for consumers, is now available in a line of mini PCs.
The computers are made by Morefine, which terms its Loongson-powered small desktop offering the M700S. It has pretty standard specs that fit its ¥2,799 (just under $400) price tag: 16GB of DDR4-3200, a 256GB PCIe 3.0 SSD, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 5. The PC runs Loongson's Loongnix operating system, which is based on Linux.
SparkFun Electronics ☛ 2024-04-09 [Older] Introducing the RA6M5 Thing+
SparkFun Electronics ☛ 2024-04-05 [Older] Wireless Connectivity & Flux
SparkFun Electronics ☛ 2024-04-04 [Older] Adding Computer Visions to the Experiential Robotics Platform (XRP), a Tutorial from Shawn Hymel
Bunnie Huang ☛ 2024-04-08 [Older] A 2-Axis, Multihead Light Positioner
Standards/Consortia
Atlantic Council ☛ Why the White House wants to know what time it is on the Moon
In a surprisingly technical (even for the Office of Science and Technology Policy), four-page memorandum, White House officials directed federal agencies to “develop celestial time standardization with an initial focus on the lunar surface and missions operating in Cislunar space.” In plain English, this means the ability to consistently tell time in outer space, beginning with the Moon and the space around it. It specifies that the time standard in space must be:
• referenced to the time standard on Earth (traceable),
• able to be relied upon for navigation and measurement (accurate),
• able to work if communication with Earth is disrupted (resilient), and
• extensible to space beyond the moon (scalable).
