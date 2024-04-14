Moving to GNU/Linux and Linux Weekly Roundup
Herman Õunapuu ☛ Lenovo ThinkPad P14s gen 4 (AMD): it doesn't suck under Linux
I’ve had the opportunity to try out another new laptop at work. I’ve used a brand new laptop recently, and it was horrible.
But this time I’m pleasantly surprised.
The Lenovo ThinkPad P14s gen 4 has great specs: [...]
Ruben Schade ☛ A thread about people who need [sic] to run Windows
Yesterday I saw the news that Microsoft will be including ads in an upcoming Windows 11 update, which so perfectly encapsulates all that’s wrong with modern IT. I saw a few people post about it on Mastodon, which generated dozens of comments from Linux fans saying the real solution was to switch to their OS.
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-04-07 [Older] Linux Weekly Roundup #278