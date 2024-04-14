Moving to GNU/Linux and Linux Weekly Roundup

Tux Machines

Ubuntu 24.10 and Debian Trixie Are Getting a Refined APT Command-Line Interface

APT developer and Canonical engineer Julian Andres Klode took to LinkedIn to present the revamped APT interface powered by the upcoming APT 3.0 package manager that looks to give users a more concise and well-laid-out command-line output when updating, installing, or removing packages via the terminal emulator.

KDE Frameworks 6.1 Released Ahead of the KDE Plasma 6.1 Desktop Environment

Highlights of KDE Frameworks 6.1 include a new filter for the icon chooser dialog so you can see only symbolic icons, or no symbolic icons, improved keyboard navigation in Kirigami sidebars powered by the GlobalDrawer component, and a bigger size of the “Get new Plasma Widgets” dialog.

Ardour 8.5 Open-Source DAW Improves Linux and AAF Import Support

Coming one and a half months after Ardour 8.4, the Ardour 8.5 release is here to improve Linux support by addressing a crash reported by users in version 8.4 that occurred whenever a file selection dialog was opened. According to the devs, the crash was triggered by the presence of certain icon files. Additionally, this release implements automatic handling of SIG32, which makes it easier to use Ardour --gdb on Linux systems.

TUXEDO Sirius 16 Gen2 All-AMD Linux Gaming Laptop Gets Faster Ryzen 7 CPU

TUXEDO Sirius 16 was TUXEDO Computers’ first all-AMD Linux gaming laptop, launched in November 2023. Now, TUXEDO Sirius 16 Gen2 is here with a faster processor (APU), namely the AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS with 8 cores, 16 threads, 24 MB cache, up to 5,1 GHz clock speed, and AMD Radeon 780M integrated graphics.

LinuxGizmos.com

Linux-compatible AIO-3562JQ equipped with Rockchip RK3562J SoC

This week, T-Firefly unveiled the AIO-3562JQ, a robust development board powered by the Rockchip RK3562J processor, crafted to deliver high-performance output while maintaining low power consumption for continuous operation in demanding industrial environments.

DFI Introduces First Industrial MicroATX Motherboards with Support for Intel Core 12th/13th/14th Processors

DFI has announced the release of two groundbreaking Industrial MicroATX motherboards, the RPS310 and ADS310, acclaimed as the first in the industry to support Intel Core 12th, 13th, and 14th Gen Processors (Alder Lake-S, Raptor Lake-S, and Raptor Lake-S Refresh).

Internet Society

Protection for Intermediaries Is Vital for the Internet in Mexico

We often overlook the factors that enable the Internet to accommodate a wide range of applications, from real-time surgeries to viral memes, and individual expression. Some of those factors are technical and some are policy.

news

Moving to GNU/Linux and Linux Weekly Roundup

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 14, 2024,
updated Apr 14, 2024

Code Exploits
The factory bosses had journalists beaten up and, with the help of BigTech and mainstream media played the Western press with apologetic, disinformation and fake stories of happy workers
Ensuring KEcoLab Stability: Introducing Dedicated CI-Test
KEcoLab, a tool for measuring software energy consumption, needs robust testing to ensure its functionality after every code change
Debian Package Tracker: Accepted apt 2.9.0 (source) into unstable
Introduce the new terse apt output format 3.0
FFmpeg 7.0 "Dijkstra": Best New Features
The new FFmpeg 7.0 major release brings parallel processing, MPEG-5 EVC support and more.
Kodi 21.0 “Omega”: A Must-Have Update for Everyone
Kodi 21.0, the major update which you can’t afford to miss!
KDE Frameworks 6.1 Released Ahead of the KDE Plasma 6.1 Desktop Environment
Ardour 8.5 Open-Source DAW Improves Linux and AAF Import Support
TUXEDO Sirius 16 Gen2 All-AMD Linux Gaming Laptop Gets Faster Ryzen 7 CPU
today's howtos
many more howtos for Thursday (mostly)
Linux Security and Windows TCO
several Windows TCO stories but mostly Linux
Canonical Announces Ubuntu Pro for Devices Subscription for IoT Deployments
Canonical, the maker of Ubuntu, announced today the launch of Ubuntu Pro for Devices bringing security and long-term compliance to IoT deployments.
