Open Hardware and GNU/Linux
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi showcase AI camera kit, new screen and long awaited M.2 HAT at Embedded World conference
Back to Tam Hanna's video and we can see the Raspberry Pi 5's M.2 HAT in display case. With its unveiling at Embedded World and recent listing on a European reseller website, it seems that the M.2 HAT is nearly here!
Linux Gizmos ☛ 8devices TobuFi: Qualcomm-based SoM for Drone & Robotics with Yocto Support
8devices has introduced TobuFi, an innovative System on Module that combines a Qualcomm QCS405 processor with a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 radio, marking a significant advancement in the field of embedded systems. This SoM is versatile, catering to a wide range of applications including drones, robotics, advanced audio systems, and home assistants.
Tedium ☛ The Dead-Simple Hackintosh Approach: Use Proxmox
As we near what might be the final days of Hackintoshing, I tried out a VM-based technique for installing MacOS, complete with full-speed GPU, and you know what? It worked amazingly well.
Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu Blog: Canonical announces collaboration with Qualcomm
The collaboration will bring Ubuntu and Ubuntu Core to devices powered by Qualcomm® processors
Today Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu, announced a collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., the latest major System-on-Chip manufacturer and designer to join Canonical’s silicon partner program.