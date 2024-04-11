Open Hardware and GNU/Linux

With only two weeks left before Ubuntu 24.04 LTS hits the streets in a stable form, the beta is here to give users a glimpse of what to expect from the final version. Ubuntu 24.04 LTS beta comes with the latest GNOME 46 desktop environment by default and it’s powered by Linux kernel 6.8.

KDE Gear 24.02.2 is here three weeks after the KDE Gear 24.02.1 release and improves the Spectacle screenshot utility so it will no longer show up in the screenshots when it is used outside of the Plasma desktop and KWin on X11.