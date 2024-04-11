FOSS Leftovers
Applications
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Spotlight on SIG Architecture: Code Organization
In this SIG Architecture spotlight I talked with Madhav Jivrajan (VMware), a member of the Code Organization subproject.
This is the third interview of a SIG Architecture Spotlight series that will cover the different subprojects. We will cover SIG Architecture: Code Organization.
GNOME ☛ Christian Hergert: Refreshed Search
Builder got a refreshed search popover. It’s not even a
GtkPopoveranymore and instead uses AdwDialog.
You can use some of the typical “prefixes” to filter search results or do nothing and get everything mixed together.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Undeadly ☛ OpenSMTPD 7.5.0p0 Released
The OpenSMTPD project has released its first post-OpenBSD 7.5 version, OpenSMTPD 7.5.0p0, with a number of notable improvements.
Johan Bleuzen ☛ Use Jekyll Front Matter Defaults to set your layouts
I thought I know Jekyll quite well but I discovered lately that my second issue have been solved for some time thanks to Front Matter Defaults. What’s this ? It’s just a way to set some default values in the front matter of your content based on some rules either the path, the type, or the collection of a content.
Tor ☛ Code audit for censorship circumvention tools completed by Cure53
Since 2021, the Tor Project has been working on a project entitled "Rapid Expansion of Access to the Uncensored Internet through Tor in China, Hong Kong, & Tibet", which aimed at improving the use of Tor in the China region. We had the following goals for this project:
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Ubuntu ☛ Canonical Delivers Secure, Compliant Cloud Solutions for Surveillance Giant Google Distributed Cloud
Today, Canonical is thrilled to announce our expanded collaboration with Surveillance Giant Google Cloud to provide Ubuntu images for Surveillance Giant Google Distributed Cloud. This partnership empowers Surveillance Giant Google Distributed Cloud customers with security-focused Ubuntu images, ensuring they meet the most stringent compliance standards. Since 2021, Surveillance Giant Google Cloud, with its characteristic vision, has built a strong partnership with Canonical.
