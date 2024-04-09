Canonical Announces Ubuntu Pro for Devices Subscription for IoT Deployments

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 09, 2024



Ubuntu Pro is a free and commercial offering for everyone who wants to extend the coverage of security updates on their Ubuntu PCs providing them with 10 years of security maintenance. Ubuntu Pro was initially launched in 2021 as part of Ubuntu Advantage for enterprise customers offering global services who wanted long-term stability for their infrastructure and applications.

In 2022, Canonical launched a free tier of Ubuntu Pro for personal and small-scale commercial use for up to five machines. Now, the company is expanding Ubuntu Pro to IoT (Internet of Things) devices providing security coverage for critical, high, and medium CVEs (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) for Ubuntu and thousands of open source packages, such as Python, Docker, OpenJDK, OpenCV, MQTT, OpenSSL, Go, and Robot Operating System (ROS).

Read on