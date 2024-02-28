today's leftovers

Powered by the modern Wayland Linux graphics platform and ported to the latest Qt 6 open-source application framework, the KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment introduces initial HDR (High Dynamic Range) support, support for color blindness correction filters, and a new look and feel with floating panel by default.

Based on the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series, Tails 6.0 ships with the GNOME 43 desktop environment by default and features error detection for Persistent Storage to help you diagnose hardware failures, protection against malicious USB devices, and support for automatically mounting external devices.

Since this is a major update, you can expect Giada 1.0 to introduce major new features. These include a redesigned main window with vertical audio meters, a redesigned Column menu for improved usability, as well as a new Velocity Editor widget in the Sample Channel Action Editor.

In fwupd 1.9.14, the devs added support for updating the firmware on the Poly Studio video bar, improved updating of the fingerprint reader on the Framework 13 and 16 laptops, improved detection of ARM32 and RISC-V UEFI binaries, and enabled plugins to opt-into a default device GType.

Key changes in the GParted 1.6 release include a fix for a crash that occurred when dealing with 0000-0000 exFAT UUID, a change that would stop GParted from forcing 1 MiB gap when moving partition boundary right, as well as the removal of the “Attempt Data Rescue” feature and the use of gpart as it’s no longer needed.

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.