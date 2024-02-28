KDE Plasma 6 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New

posted by Marius Nestor on Feb 28, 2024



Powered by the modern Wayland Linux graphics platform and ported to the latest Qt 6 open-source application framework, the KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment introduces initial HDR (High Dynamic Range) support, support for color blindness correction filters, and a new look and feel with floating panel by default.

KDE Plasma 6 also introduces a new Overview effect that combines the old Overview and Desktop Grid effects to offer improved support for touchpad gestures, reintroduces the famous Cube effect, and overhauls the Breeze theme for a more modern look with fewer frames and more consistent spacing.

