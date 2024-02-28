Microsoft Monopoly Abuse and Windows TCO

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 28, 2024



Microsoft’s multi-year partnership with French AI startup Mistral AI is now under scrutiny from the European Union as part of the bloc’s broader efforts to look into the impact of agreements between“large digital market players and generative AI developers and providers,” on competition in the European market.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, has “received the mentioned agreement, which we will analyse,” Lea Zuber, a Commission spokesperson said in a statement shared with Quartz.