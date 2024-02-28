Microsoft Monopoly Abuse and Windows TCO
Quartz ☛ Microsoft, French Mistral AI partnership under EU scrutiny
Microsoft’s multi-year partnership with French AI startup Mistral AI is now under scrutiny from the European Union as part of the bloc’s broader efforts to look into the impact of agreements between“large digital market players and generative AI developers and providers,” on competition in the European market.
The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, has “received the mentioned agreement, which we will analyse,” Lea Zuber, a Commission spokesperson said in a statement shared with Quartz.
India Times ☛ EU probes Microsoft's security software practices
The European Commission is probing if Microsoft is preventing customers from relying on certain security software from its competitors, according to a document that regulators sent to at least one rival in January, seen by Reuters.
Companies over the years have complained about Microsoft's bundling services and its cloud-computing practices, which European regulators have investigated. Microsoft has said it has worked to address rivals' concerns.
Silicon Angle ☛ EU launches investigations into Microsoft over security software practices, Mistral AI investment
According to The Information, the first investigation relates to a claim that Microsoft is preventing its customers from buying security software from its competitors. The European Commission, the EU’s competition watchdog, is said to be examining Microsoft’s Entra ID software, previously known as Azure Active Directory, specifically that Microsoft doesn’t allow customers of Office 365 to use alternative security products.
On the AI front, Politico reports that the EC plans to look into Microsoft’s new partnership with French artificial intelligence company Mistral.
Windows TCO
India Times ☛ Elon Musk raises complaint about Microsoft customer care to Satya Nadella
Clearly the text didn’t seem to have worked. Elon Musk yesterday tweeted that he had sent a message to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella about a problem he was having with his new Windows PC. Now, Musk has replied to a tweet made by Nadella on Microsoft’s latest acquisition. “Satya, I don’t mean to be a pest, but please allow people setting up a new Windows PC to skip creating a Microsoft account,” Musk said.
