Software: KRFB, Data Recovery, and More
-
CubicleNate ☛ KRFB | Remote Desktop Sharing with Plasma Wayland
This is a kind of follow up to a previous article where I was experimenting with KRDP. Since I was unable to use that reliably, I had to find another solution and that solution has been found.
-
Steven Pritchard: Drive Failures - Data Recovery with Open-Source Tools (part 2)
This is part 2 of a multi-part series. See part 1 for the beginning of the series.
-
Linux Links ☛ 3 Best Free and Open Source Rust Static Site Generators
Sometimes a full, static HTML website is desirable. Because HTML pages are all prebuilt, they load extremely quickly in web browsers.
-
Medevel ☛ VServer: Share Files Easily on GNU/Linux and Android
What is VServer?
VServer is a free and open-source simple HTTP server made in Vala, useful for sharing files quickly and easily. It allows users to access files, such as a movie, on their mobile device by starting VServer on their computer and navigating to the provided link.
It is