Red Hat Refines Beta Release Cycle for RHEL Minor Updates

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 25, 2024



In a move aimed at enhancing the development process and user experience, Red Hat has announced upcoming changes to the beta release strategy for minor updates of its flagship operating system, Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL).

Since its inception, RHEL has offered beta versions ahead of each minor release to allow users to preview changes, test major features, and provide valuable feedback.

Traditionally, the timing of these releases has varied. Still, in recent years, Red Hat has adopted a more predictable schedule aligned with its 3-year and 6-month cadence targets for major and minor releases.

Read on