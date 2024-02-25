Linux and Devices

First things first: FOSDEM (Free Open Source Developers European Meeting) is a yearly event happening in Brussels, Belgium. It lasts only two days, but it has content for a about two weeks. It's a nice event, there's no sign-up, no admission - if you're involved with FOSS, and can make, it should just go. Yes, it's a health hazard and overcrowded. But it's such a boost, also.

After having attended FOSDEM 2023, I was sure to go again. Something made me believe that I should give a talk, and so, as the Call for Participation for the FOSS on Mobile devroom was taking place, I figured that it might be interesting to talk about the Linux Phone App Eosystem - not a bad idea. Also, I figured that my live would contain enough minutes and hours to prepare this well enough. This assumption was wrong, and led to a talk with last minutes slides; thankfully, I had somewhat prepared the rest. But as these things go, without time to rehearse, you will not deliver what you may have intended to deliver.