today's leftovers
Qemu ☛ Qemu Advent Calendar 2023: Limine directly booting a golang executable. A proof of concept paired with a detailed writeup.
Size of download is 1.2M bytes.
India Times ☛ AI's future could be 'open-source' or closed. Tech giants are divided as they lobby regulators
These two diverging camps - the open and the closed - disagree about whether to build AI in a way that makes the underlying technology widely accessible. Safety is at the heart of the debate, but so is who gets to profit from AI's advances.
Arduino
Arduino ☛ Arduino Cloud Café: Let’s chat about IoT!
Get your coffee ready because Arduino Cloud Café is brewing! Join us on December 12th for an interactive session where we discuss the latest Arduino Cloud release, sip on some IoT insights, and answer your burning questions.
FSF-EEE
David Revoy ☛ Ada from "Ada & Zangemann"
My version of the character Ada from "Ada & Zangemann", a Creative Commons license (BY-SA) book for children and a funny story about Free/Libre and Open-Source. It's written by Matthias Kirschner and illustrated by Sandra Brandstätter. It is great to see new characters in the Free Culture, especially because Ada is so cool.
SUSE/OpenSUSE
SUSE's Corporate Blog ☛ Spreading Joy and Giving Back: Festive Holidays 2023 Campaign
It’s the season of joy, and at SUSE, December is the Month of Giving. We’re embracing the festive spirit with our exciting Festive Holidays 2023 campaign on our loyalty platforms, SUSE Champions (for partners), and SUSE Collective (for customers).
SUSE's Corporate Blog ☛ Announcing a new usage-based Rancher Prime listing on the proprietary trap AWS Marketplace
AWS users can now find a usage-based Rancher Prime listing on the proprietary trap AWS Marketplace. Like the previous contract listing, this is a fully supported version on Rancher, but now offered on a pay-as-you-go basis.
