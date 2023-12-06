Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Godot Engine ☛ Godot Foundation Update 2023
This year has marked significant milestones for the Godot Foundation, and it's all thanks to the incredible support from our community.
BSD
Ghost BSD ☛ GhostBSD: October 2023 finance report
Last October, GhostBSD accumulated 1204.43 CAD. 529.43 CAD was from Patreon, and 675.0 CAD was from donations through PayPal. So far this year, the total is 8948.58. There is 11051.42 left to accomplish our goal of 20000 CAD.
Databases
Silicon Angle ☛ MongoDB crushes Wall Street’s targets, but its stock falls after-hours
MongoDB is the creator of the document-oriented MongoDB database, which is used to power a wide range of data-intensive applications. In addition to the on-premises database, there’s a cloud-native version called MongoDB Atlas, which grew 36% in the quarter and now accounts for 66% of the company’s total revenue. There’s also a mobile version of the database, called MongoDB Realm. The company’s products have become wildly popular with developers, because they’re easy to use and can store data in many different formats.
Licensing / Legal
Security Week ☛ AI’s Future Could be Open-Source or Closed. Tech Giants Are Divided as They Lobby Regulators
These two diverging camps — the open and the closed — disagree about whether to build AI in a way that makes the underlying technology widely accessible. Safety is at the heart of the debate, but so is who gets to profit from AI’s advances.
Events
Unicorn Media ☛ All Things Open 2024 Flash Sale: Register Now and Attend Both Days for $79
For the first time ever, the All Things Open conference is having a flash sale, which means that if you register now for the October 27-29 event, you’ll have full access to both days for only $79. As Alfred E. Newman would say (are we dating ourselves yet?), that’s, “Cheap!”
