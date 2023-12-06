LibreOffice Interview With Robert Cabane and WordPress InterviewWith Artemy Kaydash
-
Document Foundation ☛ LibreOffice community interview: Robert Cabane, QA project
Today we’re talking to Robert Cabane, who helps out in LibreOffice’s Quality Assurance (QA) community: Tell us a bit about yourself! I’m now retired (aged 71), living in Bordeaux, France. Formerly mathematics teacher, successively in Paris and Bordeaux, and as such involved in the teaching of computer science (named “informatics” in Europe).
-
WordPress ☛ People of WordPress: Artemy Kaydash
The latest People of WordPress features back-end web developer Artemy Kaydash, from Ukraine.