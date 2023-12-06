Security Leftovers
-
Security Week ☛ Russian Pleads Guilty to Role in Developing TrickBot Malware
Russian national Vladimir Dunaev pleaded guilty to involvement in the development and use of the TrickBot malware that caused tens of millions of dollars in losses.
-
SANS ☛ Cobalt Strike's "Runtime Configuration", (Tue, Dec 5th) [Ed: Windows TCO]
I published an update for my 1768.py tool, a tool to extract the configuration from Cobalt Strike beacons.
-
SANS ☛ Zarya Hacktivists: More than just Sharepoint., (Mon, Dec 4th) [Ed: Windows TCO]
Last week, I wrote about a system associated with pro-Russian hacktivist scanning for vulnerable Sharepoint servers
-
Silicon Angle ☛ 23andMe SEC filing unveils extent of October data breach impacting genetic information
Two months after hackers offered stolen DNA profiles for sale on the infamous hacking site BreachForums, genetic testing company 23andMe Holding Co. has finally provided details of the hack via a regulatory filing.
-
Troy Hunt ☛ A Decade of Have I Been Pwned
A decade ago to the day, I published a tweet launching what would surely become yet another pet project that scratched an itch, was kinda useful to a few people but other than that, would shortly fade away into the same obscurity as all the other ones I[...]
-
WordPress ☛ Alert: WordPress Security Team Impersonation Scams
The WordPress Security Team is aware of multiple ongoing phishing scams impersonating both the “WordPress team” and the “WordPress Security Team“ in an attempt to convince administrators to install a plugin on their website which contains malware.