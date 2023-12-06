today's leftovers
-
Medevel ☛ 17 Free Screen Capture and Recorder Apps for 2024 (Windows, Linux, and macOS)
A screen recorder app is a software tool that allows users to capture and record the activities happening on their computer screen.
-
Medevel ☛ 13 Top Open-source Free Screen Capture and Screenshot Tools for Windows, Linux, and macOS
A screen capture or screenshot tool is a software application that allows you to capture images or recordings of your computer screen.
-
Debian
-
CNX Software ☛ Robustel introduces EG5101 and EG5200 Debian 11 industrial IoT gateways with 4G LTE cellular connectivity
Robustel introduced the EG5101 and EG5200 industrial IoT gateways running Debian 11 a few weeks ago, both with 4G LTE cellular connectivity, but the NXP i.MX 6ULL-based EG5101 has a more compact design, while the NXP i.MX 8M Plus-powered EG5200 provides more I/Os and resources. Expanding the earlier EG5100, EG5120, and LG5100 models from the company, the two edge computing gateways target Industry 4.0 and smart infrastructure applications and enable real-time analytics at the edge with lower latency than running workloads in the clown.
-
-
FSF
-
FSF ☛ FSF News: US Federal employees and retirees: Contribute conveniently through the Combined Federal Campaign
The Free
Software Foundation, today, highlighted its participation as a charity
in the 2023 Combined Federal Campaign, which is focused on human
rights this week.
-
-
Mozilla