Open Hardware: Arduino and More
-
Arduino ☛ Building a minimalist network-updated digital clock with an Arduino Nano ESP32
Zonca wanted a simple design, the ability to adjust brightness, and NTP (Network Time Protocol) updates. There are clocks available with those features, but nothing in the style Zonca wanted. So he created the perfect clock for himself. It displays 24-hour time across a red LED matrix, lets the user control settings like brightness via Bluetooth® Low Energy communication, and always stays in sync with network time.
-
Hackster ☛ Arduino Nano ESP32 LED matrix precision clock
Needing a clock for my music studio room, looking around in the market I did not find a clock with the characteristic I like as per: digital, not too big but with "big numbers", moderate/low brightness good for the dark, precise, self adjusting via internet and not via radio, beautiful enough, red or blue colour LED, simple... I need just the time avoiding date, day, temperature or other things! Finally I decided to build it by myself.
Here it is a simple but complete project regarding a digital clock. It is easy from an hardware point of view, it needs just a few components; anyway from a software point of view is quite complex considering all things/services included, but the code is already written so you do not need to do anything. Of course you may personalise all aspects of both circuitry and code since all schematics are available in the download section.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Does thermal paste expire? 20-year-old TIM tested - no degradation seen, but poor compared to modern products
A syringe of ancient thermal paste has been tested by Igor’s Lab. With some surprise, the hardware testing stalwart reports that Arctic Cooling’s Silicone Paste worked just as well as a factory fresh industrial alternative with a similar formulation. However, Wallossek’s testing clarified that modern PC thermal pastes aimed at PC enthusiasts perform much better.
-
TechTarget ☛ The 6 best rugged computers for business use cases [Ed: These cannot be rugged if they run Windows and have Internet or a USB socket]
Finding the right device for a business scenario can be challenging, and adding rugged conditions to the mix can complicate things further. Learn about that endpoint market.