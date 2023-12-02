Open Hardware: Arduino and More

Needing a clock for my music studio room, looking around in the market I did not find a clock with the characteristic I like as per: digital, not too big but with "big numbers", moderate/low brightness good for the dark, precise, self adjusting via internet and not via radio, beautiful enough, red or blue colour LED, simple... I need just the time avoiding date, day, temperature or other things! Finally I decided to build it by myself.

Here it is a simple but complete project regarding a digital clock. It is easy from an hardware point of view, it needs just a few components; anyway from a software point of view is quite complex considering all things/services included, but the code is already written so you do not need to do anything. Of course you may personalise all aspects of both circuitry and code since all schematics are available in the download section.