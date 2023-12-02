Raspberry Pi Projects and Stories
-
Jeff Geerling ☛ Pi clusters aren't dumb
Plus it encourages more risk-taking, and doing wild things. You quickly learn where bottlenecks lie, and whether that's CPU, memory, disk, or network—all of which can be massive issues in cloud environments!—you'll also learn hacks to overcome these issues, or in some cases, you can uncover and fix bugs in your own software that cause them!
One time, I spent a little time fixing a bug that could cause my local Pi cluster to bog down to a few requests per second—it was a filesystem lookup that was hitting on every page request (even cached). Fixing that on my Pi cluster, where it was excruciatingly obvious, meant that after deploying it to my cloud environment, I wound up with about 10% faster page requests.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Watch a festive film every second of the day until Christmas
Toby followed along with Tom Whitwell‘s super slow e-paper display tutorial, which takes a little under three months to play a 110-minute film, with the terrifying shower scene from Psycho playing out over a day and a half.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Best Raspberry Pi Pico Accessories and Add-Ons 2023
When the Raspberry Pi Pico arrived in January 2021, few realised just how popular the $4 microcontroller would become. In a move which disrupted the status quo, Raspberry Pi released its own microcontroller, the RP2040 and partnered with Arduino, Adafruit, Pimoroni and SparkFun to release a plethora of different boards based around this chip. The chip shortage didn't impact the RP2040. In fact Raspberry Pi CEO has been quoted as saying there is a near infinite supply of the RP2040. The abundance of RP2040 means it is rapidly becoming popular for mass produced projects and has sparked a trend where makers seek to integrate the chip into ever more outlandish projects. Who can blame the savvy makers for choosing a powerful $1 SoC that is actually in stock. Since launch we have seen the RP2040 power a myriad of boards and projects but to get the most out of the $4 microcontroller we need to get the right accessories.
-
CNX Software ☛ Tiny Raspberry Pi RP2040 module connects to USB-C + buttons board via FPC connector
Waveshare RP2040-Tiny is another tiny Raspberry Pi RP2040 module that joins others like Pimoroni Tiny 2040, DFRobot Beetle RP2020, or Solder Party RP2040 Stamp, but with a twist as the solderable module features an FPC connector in order to optionally connect a separate board with a USB-C port as well as Boot and Reset buttons. This design enables the convenience of having a USB-C port for power and programming, plus the Reset and Boot buttons during firmware development, and developers can only keep the tiny and ultrathin module when integrating it into a project or product. Alternatively, there may be designs that benefit from having the USB-C port located further away from the main module with all I/Os, and it can also facilitate troubleshooting when the product is already integrated into a product.