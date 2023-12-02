Free, Libre, and Open Source Software: Job Prospects, RETVec, dnsdbq, Teleport Adopts AGPLv3
-
Computer Weekly ☛ Can contributing to open source get you a job?
The report comes from OpenUK and looks at who makes up the ‘open source community’ in the UK, and how tech skills could be leveraged to drive the British economy forward.
The basic premise, as befits an organisation which positions itself as “the UK organisation for the business of Open Technology”, is that open source underpins pretty much all modern digital infrastructure, and that people can and do contribute to it from almost anywhere. A map shown at the launch, for example, really did show GitHub accounts not merely from Land’s End to John O’Groats, but from the Scilly Isles to Shetland (although with the caveat that only a few thousand of the UK’s 3.2m GitHub accounts are current contributors).
-
Security Week ☛ Google’s RETVec Open Source Text Vectorizer Bolsters Malicious Email Detection
Google shows how RETVec, a new and open source text vectorizer, can improve the detection of phishing attacks, spam and other harmful content.
-
DomainTools ☛ New Improvements to dnsdbq
dnsdbq is particularly convenient for big projects where you may be doing thousands or even hundreds of thousands of queries. For example, we recently mapped the entire Internet IPv4 address space via 16.7 million IPv4 /24 Rdata summary queries (link to the IPv4 report here). Large scale projects like those represent a nice opportunity to “torture test” the same tools that you, our customers, are using. Sometimes that work even helps us find and fix potential issues.
-
Teleport ☛ Teleport OSS will relicense to AGPLv3
Prior to the change we are announcing today, we have dual licensed our software with a commercial license for our enterprise products and the Apache 2.0 license for OSS binaries and code.