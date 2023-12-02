Free, Libre, and Open Source Software: Job Prospects, RETVec, dnsdbq, Teleport Adopts AGPLv3

The report comes from OpenUK and looks at who makes up the ‘open source community’ in the UK, and how tech skills could be leveraged to drive the British economy forward.

The basic premise, as befits an organisation which positions itself as “the UK organisation for the business of Open Technology”, is that open source underpins pretty much all modern digital infrastructure, and that people can and do contribute to it from almost anywhere. A map shown at the launch, for example, really did show GitHub accounts not merely from Land’s End to John O’Groats, but from the Scilly Isles to Shetland (although with the caveat that only a few thousand of the UK’s 3.2m GitHub accounts are current contributors).