today's howtos
Own HowTo ☛ How to install MongoDB on Ubuntu 20.04 and 22.04
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install MongoDB on Ubuntu 20.04 and Ubuntu 22.04.
MongoDB has its own repository that allows you to install MongoDB on two different Ubuntu versions, on Ubuntu 20.04 and Ubuntu 22.04.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install gparted on Ubuntu
gparted is a partition editor software that allows you to edit, create new partitions, shrink or merge your partitions.
gparted has a Graphic user interface, which you can use to manage your partitions easily without having to use the terminal.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Htop on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Htop on Fedora 39. Htop isn’t just another monitoring tool; it’s a command-line powerhouse with real-time system metrics, an intuitive interface, and robust process management capabilities.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Ruby on Rails on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Ruby on Rails on Fedora 39. Ruby on Rails, often simply referred to as Rails, is a server-side web application framework written in Ruby.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Firefox on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Firefox on Manjaro. Manjaro GNU/Linux stands as a testament to the power and flexibility of open-source operating systems.
