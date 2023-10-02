Today in Techrights
- Microsoft's Demise in the Global News Cycle is Rather Telling
- It should be noted that Microsoft is, in general, no longer prominent or dominant in news headlines
-
- Over at Tux Machines...
- 2 days' worth
- Upcoming Talk by Dr. Richard Stallman: Large Language Models Are Not Artificial Intelligence
- LLMs aren't truly intelligent and cannot quite grasp what they spew out
- GulagTube is a Burning Platform (Exit YouTube, Invidious Won't Save Us From Google/Alphabet in the Long Run)
- Alphabet Agency (Google) sees the future of video as a "skinnerbox" (running Android) that indoctrinates you like TikTok does
- Fulfilling the Site's Full Potential
- We remain devoted to the aforementioned goal of posting more original material
- GNU/Linux Distributions as "Appliances" and DRM Platforms (the Case of ChromeOS and SteamOS)
- Is this what we envisioned in the 1980s and 90s?
- Gemini Migration and Backup Capsule (Archive)
- At the end we'll end up with something a lot better than before and latency should be massively reduced
- Links 01/10/2023: Science, Education, and pro-Russia Slovakia Leadership
- Links for the day
- IRC Proceedings: Sunday, October 01, 2023
- IRC logs for Sunday, October 01, 2023
- Links 01/10/2023: Climate, Patents, Programming, and More
- Links for the day
- Apple and Microsoft Problems
- half a dozen links
- Malware in the Ubuntu Snap Store, Thanks to Canonical Bloatware Mindset
- Reprinted with permission from Ryan Farmer
- Gemini Rising
- There are 3523 capsules
- Richard Stallman Gave a Talk Yesterday, Will Give Another Talk Today, and Will Give Two More Talks in Germany Later This Week
- Those cover at least 2 different topics
- Beware the Microsoft Sharks
- We won't forgive and forget
- IRC Proceedings: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- IRC logs for Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Don't be Afraid of the Command Line, It Might Even be a Friend
- There's a tendency to think that only graphical interfaces were made to simplify usage, and any declarative interface is by design raw, inherently unfit for usage
- One Positive Note About GNU/Linux Coverage in 2023 (Less Microsoft)
- GNU/Linux users do not want this, with very rare exceptions
- Snaps Were Never Good at Security, But the Media Coverage is Just Appalling
- The media should focus on culling Windows, not making a huge fuss over minor things wrongly attributed to "Linux"
- Better Footage of Richard Stallman's Talk Last Week: “Freedom in computing, forty years after starting to really protect it”
- Richard Stallman speaks about the cancer situation early in his speech
- Links 30/09/2023: A Government Shutdown and More Blizzard Layoffs
- Links for the day
- Links 30/09/2023: Bing Almost Offloaded Due to Failure/Losses, Nvidia Raided
- Links for the day
- A Lot of Technological 'Progress' Has Been Nothing But Buzzwords
- Free software does not try to excite people people over nothing
- Community is the Lifeblood of Freedom in the GNU/Linux World
- Removing or undoing the "cancerd" (systemd) is feasible but increasingly difficult
- Proprietary Software: Here Today, Gone Tomorrow
- Proprietary software has an entirely different mindset, revolving around business models rather than science
- Web Hostnames Down to Lowest Number in More Than 7 Years!
- the number of hostnames is falling rapidly (they hide this by choosing logarithmic scale)