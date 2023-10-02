The Month After...
THE new month has truly begun. 10 months ago I left my job and this month we're finalising the server move, upgrading the site to a static form that can be carried forward many years if not decades.
My wife (Rianne Schestowitz) has just posted a poem about GNU, which turned 40 last week. We're turning 20 after the winter and who knows... maybe one day we'll also turn 40... well after the World Wide Web is gone (likely rendered obsolete by DRM, WEI, and Google-led proprietary bloat that's rapidly killing the Open Web).
Join us in IRC if you wish to know more, get involved, or just have some informal chat about the site, the Gemini capsule etc. █