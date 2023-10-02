According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

Raspberry Pi 5 is powered by a Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 CPU with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, and a VideoCore VII GPU capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies. The device also comes with dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output and a 4Kp60 HEVC decoder.

The Ubuntu Buzz has been covering several programming languages setup for years including C, C++, Java, Pascal, Rust, Qt, GTK and so on. This includes well known programmer text editors like Codeblocks, Eclipse, Geany, Qt Creator and so on. Believe us, they are the kind of articles with so many of readers until today. This compilation collects all of them in one list below. We hope this will help you a lot especially when you start as student in Informatics major in the college. Happy hacking!

Rebooting After 248 Days

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 02, 2023



No, not Android. KDE.

THE day has come. Since January I've had my main laptop running non-stop (the second laptop since February) following the replacement of a faulty drive. Today X crashed fatally, for reasons unknown to me as I was away from keyboard (having breakfast). So I did another full system update (in tty2) and rebooted my computer for the first time since it was installed at the start of the year. This was literally the first reboot.

Following the update, which included the kernel update, KDE Plasma came back OK and some terminals aged nearly 250 days had to be brought back up. I actually saw the boot screen, for a change, and nearly forgot some passwords. The crash of X did not result in any data loss and Kate was able to restore the session (saving program state). A lot of memory leaks were belatedly overcome and I now have a snappier session. Far fewer redundant windows.

GNU/Linux is a very stable system. At one point I ran my main laptop for an entire year (until disk issues). █