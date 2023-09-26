Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

(Update) MediaTek presents Genio 1200 based SoM compatible with ADLINK’s carrier board

The LEC-MTK-I1200 comes in a SMARC 2.1 factor form and combines four Arm Cortex-A78 (up to 2.2GHz) and four Arm Cortex-A55  (up to 2.0GHz). The SoM can be configured to have four or eight GB of LPPDR4X and up to 256GB of UFS storage (32GB standard). 

OpenMV CAM RT1062 board for Machine Vision with MicroPython

ESP32 board equipped with Ethernet and MicroSD card slot

9to5Linux

LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 6 “Faye” Is Now Available for Download

Dubbed “Faye”, LMDE 6 is based on the Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series and it’s powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.1 LTS kernel series. It comes in only one flavor with the latest and greatest Cinnamon 5.8 desktop environment.

Firefox 118 Is Now Available for Download with Built-In Translation for Websites

I consider Firefox 118 a major release because it finally brings the built-in translation feature for websites. Previously planned for Firefox 117, the new translation feature will let you automatically translate websites from one of the supported languages to another.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: September 24th, 2023

Thank you for your continued support by following 9to5Linux on social media, posting comments, liking and sharing the articles, as well as for sending tips and suggestions. I would also like to thank all our current and past donors and sponsors for keeping the website alive.

Tor Project blog

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 13.0a5 (Android, Windows, macOS, Linux)

This release updates Firefox to 115.3.0esr, including bug fixes, stability improvements and important security updates. Android-specific security updates from Firefox 118 are not yet available, but will be part of the next alpha release scheduled for next week.

today's howtos

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Sep 26, 2023

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

openSUSE Slowroll Considers Renaming, Vote Now
openSUSE’s Slowroll ponders a new identity, while the Tumbleweed users are the first enjoying the new GNOME 45
Announcing Fedora Linux 39 Beta
The Fedora Project is pleased to announce the immediate availability of Fedora Linux 39 Beta
Android Leftovers
This dangerous Android malware is stealing from 100 banking apps — protect yourself now
 
Important release of LibreOffice 7.6.2 Community and LibreOffice 7.5.7 Community with key security fix
The Document Foundation is releasing LibreOffice 7.6.2 Community and LibreOffice 7.5.7 Community ahead of schedule to address a security issue known as CVE 2023-4863
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux in the Ham Shack, GNU World Order, Destination Linux, This Week in Linux, and More
half a dozen new episodes
today's howtos
many howtos for the morning
How to Install and Use LibreOffice Extensions
A complete guide on how to install and use extensions in LibreOffice.
IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 179 released
It is time to upgrade your systems to IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 179
Postgres-Related Releases
5 new releases
Android Leftovers
Review of Arylic BP50 Bluetooth 5.2 preamplifier with TIDAL Music
My Fave Drop Down Terminal Now Supports Ubuntu 23.04
The popular ddterm GNOME extension has finally been updated to support GNOME 44 — and GNOME 451, which is included in Ubuntu 23.10
KaOS 2023.09 Released as the Final Installment with Plasma 5
Explore KaOS 2023.09, the release that brings the final Plasma 5, and welcomes a new era of KDE-powered Linux with porting work for Plasma 6.
Distro Logos, Rolling Releases, and EasyOS
Doubts about Linux rolling releases and more
DebConf23 Coverage From Jonathan McDowell and Jonathan Carter
Two reports
IBM is Selling Complexity, Not GNU/Linux
It's not about the clients, it's about money
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Nextcloud and more
Android Leftovers
Millions of Android users receive free upgrade that instantly speeds up their phone
Xfce vs GNOME: Which Desktop is for you?
Xfce vs. GNOME. Discover these two desktops' performance, customization, and resource usage differences.
LibreOffice Tools Options Menu Item Missing in MacOS: How to Find
If you are looking for the Tools > Options menu item in macOS build of LibreOffice, here's how to discover it.
Today in Techrights
New articles since site upgrade
Modern Web Means Proprietary Trash
Mozilla is financially beholden to Google and thus we cannot expect any pushback or for Firefox to "reclaims the Web" a second time around
GStreamer 1.22.6 and Software Lists
New release and some software in review
Unifont 15.1.02 and GNU gettext 0.22.1 Released
Two GNU releases
A bit on sponsorship and money
The topic of sponsored work comes up surprisingly often. Now, many KDE developers are already sponsored by businesses to work on KDE software, either on a full-time-work basis, or for specific areas of work
Review: Mageia 9
Mageia is a distribution which grew out of the Mandriva family
Linux 6.6-rc3
As usual, rc3 is a bit larger than rc2, as people have started finding
today's howtos
many howtos for the end of the weekend
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Shortcuts
Shortcuts is proprietary software and not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
Android Leftovers
This Android Feature Will Ensure You Get Your Work Done Without Distractions
7 Best Free and Open Source GUI Batch Renamers
We only include free and open source software in the spirit of our roundups
10 Best Modern RSS Feed Readers for Ubuntu Linux
A list of modern and trendy RSS feed readers for your Ubuntu or other Linux distributions with their features and installation guides.
today's howtos
4 howtos for this moening
Health-Checker, Gear, More update in Tumbleweed (UPDATED)
A few openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshots became available to users of the rolling release this week
GNOME 45 “Riga” Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
GNOME 45 desktop environment has been officially released with a revamped Settings app, improved Quick Settings, a refreshed Nautilus file manager, an enhanced Epiphany web browser, and much more.
16 Best Free and Open Source Linux Time Tracking Software
Our verdict is captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here
Android Leftovers
Google now allows Gmail users on Android to delete up to 50 emails at once with ‘Select All’ option
Forty Years of GNU and the Free Software Movement
by FSF
Software Releases and FOSS Weekly
FOSS news
Open Hardware: Amiga, Fairphone, and More
half a dozen stories
13 Best Free and Open Source Load Balancers
The ratings chart below summarizes our verdict. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here
OpenBSD vs. FreeBSD: What Is the Difference, Which Is Best
Confused whether to choose OpenBSD or FreeBSD for your next project? We compare the two popular BSD-based operating systems
5 Operating Systems You Should Try If You're New To Raspberry Pi
With all the cool things that a Raspberry Pi can do, from powering a takeout display to converting your garage door into a smart one,
Red Hat Leftovers
3 new links
Kernel: eBPF and More
Some Linux kernel links