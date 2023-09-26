today's howtos
How To Install Hyper Terminal on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Hyper Terminal on Debian 12. In the realm of Linux, a terminal emulator is the gateway to the heart of your operating system, enabling you to wield powerful commands and take control of your system like a true wizard.
How to install Zoom Desktop on Ubuntu 23.04
Zoom is one of the most popular video conferencing softwares that you can use to make audio and video calls.
Roland Wolters: [Short Tip] Using a Python virtual environment in Nushell
Nushell is becoming a more and more serious shell every day. One thing missing in the past was the capability to create and use Python virtual environments.
How To Install Emacs on AlmaLinux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Emacs on AlmaLinux 9. AlmaLinux, a robust and enterprise-ready Linux distribution, offers a powerful platform for various computing needs. Among the essential tools for system administrators, programmers, and power users, text-based editors hold a special place.
How To Install Puppet on AlmaLinux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Puppet on AlmaLinux 9. Puppet is a renowned open-source configuration management tool that enables system administrators to automate repetitive tasks and ensure consistency across their infrastructure. By automating configuration and management, Puppet helps reduce errors and allows IT teams to scale efficiently.
How To Install GCC on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GCC on Manjaro. In the realm of Linux, having the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) at your fingertips is like having a trusty Swiss army knife in your toolbox. Whether you’re a seasoned developer or an aspiring coder, GCC is indispensable for compiling and building software.
How To Install Netdata on Fedora 38
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Netdata on Fedora 38. For those of you who didn’t know, Netdata is a powerful real-time monitoring and performance optimization tool that can help you gain deep insights into your Fedora 38 system’s performance.
How To Install Microsoft SQL Server on Debian 12 [Ed: False. It does not run on GNU/Linux. It's Drawbridge.]
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Microsoft SQL Server on Debian 12. In today’s data-driven world, the need for robust and efficient database management systems is paramount. Microsoft SQL Server stands tall as one of the most popular choices for managing relational databases.
How to Completely Uninstall Docker
Docker, the containerization platform, has revolutionized software development and deployment, offering a convenient and efficient way to package, distribute, and manage applications. However, there may come a time when you need to bid Docker farewell.
How To Install CodeIgniter on Fedora 38
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install CodeIgniter on Fedora 38. CodeIgniter, a robust PHP framework, has garnered immense popularity among web developers for its simplicity, efficiency, and flexibility.
How to Switch from Debian Stable to Testing: A Step-by-Step Guide
Keep your Debian system fresh and current by switching from Stable to Testing with our easy-to-follow step-by-step instructions.
How to Ensure Good Performance of Games and Emulators on Linux
For those looking for a better gaming experience, Linux can be an excellent option that’s often considered to be a realistic alternative to Windows.
How to Recover Deleted or Corrupted Files on Linux with These 14 Amazing Tools
Have you ever had a file that was accidentally deleted on your Linux system and wish you could get it back? If so, you are not alone. Many Linux users face this situation at some point and wonder how to recover their lost data.
How to change language on Ubuntu 22.04 using GUI
The process of changing the language of your Ubuntu machine, is very simple. First you download the additional language, and then you set that language on your system.
In Ubuntu, like other linux distros, you can choose any language you want as your main language.
How to Enable Apache Rewrite (mod_rewrite) Module
Apache’s mod_rewrite is one of the most powerful modules available for URL manipulation. With mod_rewrite, you can redirect URLs, rewrite URLs to make them cleaner, and much more.
How to install and configure MariaDB on Linux
MariaDB, a popular open-source relational database management system, is renowned as a robust and reliable MySQL alternative. It's favored by many for its advanced features, speed, and security. For Linux users, integrating MariaDB can supercharge database tasks and applications, making it essential knowledge for administrators, developers, and tech enthusiasts.
How to Install Fedora 38 Alongside Windows 10
Dual booting is the practice of installing multiple operating systems on the same PC. It’s a popular and convenient way of running multiple operating systems
How to Set Temporary Environment Variables in Linux
Did you know you can set temporary environment variables on the Linux operating system? Learn how to get started with Jack Wallen's video tutorial.
How to run Firefox in Ubuntu's Wayland mode (and why you should)
With the soon-to-be-released Ubuntu 23.10, Firefox will default to Wayland mode. Here's how you can gain the benefits of Wayland mode on Ubuntu and other distributions.
How to fix "no bootable medium found" error on Virtualbox
If you are getting the error "no bootable medium found" on virtualbox when trying to power up your virtual machine, it means that the virtual machine has no bootable device attached to it and it won't be able to boot up.
