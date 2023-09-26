Audiocasts/Shows: Linux in the Ham Shack, GNU World Order, Destination Linux, This Week in Linux, and More
LHS Episode #517: AI Yai Yai
Welcome to the 517th installment of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this short-topics episode, the hosts discuss various topics including: blogs.radio, a new ham radio information aggregator, JOTA/JOTI, SDRdock...
GNU World Order 531
**isl** , **iso-codes** , and **jansson** from the **l** software series of Slackware. shasum -a256=3a1c832cbd36938ca07438040d72d02ff6af3a40a74ad88878f259dba3e063bc
Destination Linux 340: Open Source AI from Fujitsu & AI Tools added to Nextcloud
On this episode of Destination Linux (340), Fujitsu makes some cool advances in AI for Open Source Software. Then we’re going to discuss a major update for Nextcloud. Plus, we have our tips, tricks and software picks for you. Let’s get this show on the road toward Destination Linux!
This Week in Linux 234: GNOME 45, Ubuntu 23.10, Fedora 39, Linux Mint, Unity Fiasco, Purism & more Linux news!
In this episode of This Week in Linux (234), we cover exciting news: GNOME 45 released, Ubuntu 23.10 beta, Fedora Linux 39 beta, LMDE 6 beta, Purism controversy, Photopea’s 10th anniversary, Mortal Kombat support for Linux, Unity’s runtime policies, and Godot Game Engine’s benefiting from Unity’s blunder.
Josh Bressers: Episode 394 – The lie anyone can contribute to open source
Josh and Kurt talk about filing bugs for software. There’s the old saying that anyone can file bugs and submit patches for open source, but the reality is most people can’t. Filing bugs for both closed and open source is nearly impossible in many instances. Even if you want to file a bug for an open source project, there are a lot of hoops before it’s something that can be actionable.
Changing the Game | LINUX Unplugged 529
Even if you don't game, the data is in, and the impact of the Steam Deck on Linux is massive. We'll go into details and then share our long-term review of the Deck. Special Guests: Alex Kretzschmar and Listener Jeff.