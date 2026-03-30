Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Wikipedia, and Standards

Although it has been over a year since we released r2.02, we have not been idle. Unlike Santa’s elves, who must be ready in time for Christmas no matter what, r2.02 was such a robust release that we had the luxury of taking our time to get things into r2.04 that we wanted to. We couldn’t get everything in – in the software world, there is always something that has to be deferred – but we believe r2.04 was worth the wait.

We originally intended r2.04 to focus on performance, and it does. We blogged about critical section performance in Critical Section Performance in r2.04. But performance took on a life of its own, and we did so much more. Every release adds functionality, and the major functionality added in r2.04 is the ability to convert between M and JSON. And, as with performance, there is so much more in the release than that. You can read the draft release notes and see the development details. With everything in it, r2.04 is our biggest release yet, reminiscent of the Antonov An-225 Mriya above, which at 253 metric tons had the largest carrying capacity of any aircraft ever built.