Following the post on exact Shapley values for time series explainability, this post illustrates an example of how to use sensitivity analysis to explain time-series forecasts, based on the ahead::dynrmf model and external regressors. What is sensitivity analysis in this context? It’s about evaluating the impact of changes in the external regressors on the time-series forecast.

The post uses the ahead::dynrmf_sensi function to compute the sensitivities, and the ahead::plot_dynrmf_sensitivity function to plot the results.