PostgreSQL: Swiss PGDay 2026 and pgAdmin 4 v9.13 Released
PostgreSQL ☛ Swiss PGDay 2026: Announcement and CfS
We are pleased to announce Swiss PGDay 2026, which will take place on Thursday 25 June and Friday 26 June 2026 at the OST Eastern Switzerland University of Applied Sciences, Campus Rapperswil (near Zurich).
The two-day conference will have two tracks. Presentations will mainly be in English, but there will also be some in German (with at least one in English in each time slot).
PostgreSQL ☛ pgAdmin 4 v9.13 Released
The pgAdmin Development Team is pleased to announce the release of pgAdmin 4 version 9.13. This release of pgAdmin 4 includes 15 bug fixes and new features. For more details, please see the release notes.