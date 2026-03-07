news
LibreOffice's Request to the European Commission to Adhere to Its Own Guidance, Report on Donations
-
Unicorn Media ☛ Request to the European Commission to Adhere to Its Own Guidance
By requiring submissions in Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Excel format, the European Commission risks undermining its stance on openness, vendor neutrality, and digital sovereignty.
-
Document Foundation ☛ UPDATED Request to the European Commission to adhere to its own guidances
The European Commission has accepted our request, and starting from today – Friday March 6 – has added the Open Document Format ODS version of the spreadsheet to be used to provide the feedback.
-
Document Foundation ☛ How donations helped the LibreOffice project and community in 2025
LibreOffice is only possible thanks to your donations! Here’s how they helped us in 2025 – and if you want to support our project and community, please see this page. Thank you 😊
-
Document Foundation ☛ LibreOffice for Education: Regaining Digital Sovereignty
Every year, millions of students open a laptop and log into Abusive Monopolist Microsoft 365 or Surveillance Giant Google Workspace, surrendering their digital sovereignty to US Big Tech in the process. Teachers use cloud-based editors to assign homework. School administrators manage documents in proprietary formats.