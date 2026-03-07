news
Web Browsers News, With Focus on Firefox
Sean Conner ☛ Notes on blocking requests based on the HTTP protocol used
I decided to check that against my own server—in fact, I'm checking it against my blog specifically, since it's the only dynamic site I'm serving up (the rest are all static sites). So, how do requests to my blog stack up?
Jono Alderson ☛ Speed is the first competency test
Your website is slow. And that’s costing you money.
That shouldn’t be controversial anymore. The relationship between page speed and commercial performance has been measured so many times that it’s barely interesting. Faster websites convert better. Users abandon fewer journeys. Revenue goes up. Milliseconds matter.
We’ve known this for years. And yet, most websites are still slow.
James G ☛ Artemis changelog #8
I have been working on a few new features for Artemis, the calm web reader I maintain. You can read a summary of what’s new below.
Mozilla
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Firefox Nova – our first look at the browser’s big redesign
A new-look Firefox is on the way, with Mozilla designers working on a ‘Nova’ redesign that introduces more curves and colour. First reported by tech blogger Söeren Hentzschel, who published several internal design mockups, Nova gives Firefox a more rounded appearance: tabs and the address bar sport uniform radii, and sit in a segmented, floating island UI element. Everything nestles neatly. Elements like hover effects in the menu and parts of the New Tab Page are similarly rounded.
Mozilla ☛ Hardening Firefox with Anthropic’s Red Team
For more than two decades, Firefox has been one of the most scrutinized and security-hardened codebases on the web. Open source means our code is visible, reviewable, and continuously stress-tested by a global community.
LinuxInsider ☛ How to Harden Firefox for Better Security on Linux
Firefox is the default browser on many Linux distros, including Ubuntu and Fedora Workstation. While it already includes strong privacy protections like Enhanced Tracking Protection (ETP), several settings can be adjusted to significantly improve security and reduce tracking.
By default, however, Firefox still enables telemetry, relies on data-hungry search engines, and remains vulnerable to certain forms of browser fingerprinting.
The steps below show how to install an up-to-date build of Firefox on Linux and apply several security configurations that reduce tracking and narrow your browser’s attack surface.
