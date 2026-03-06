news
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
-
[Repeat] Citizen Lab ☛ Intellexa Founder, Three Others Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison Over Greek Spyware Scandal
A Greek court sentenced four Intellexa executives to prison for their role in a 2022 scandal that involved the use of Predator spyware against more than 90 public figures in the country. Citizen Lab researchers first published evidence of Predator spyware in Greece in late 2021.
-
Security Week ☛ Google: Half of 2025’s 90 Exploited Zero-Days Aimed at Enterprises
Less than half of the total zero-days have been attributed to a threat actor, but spyware vendors and China are in the lead.
-
LWN ☛ Security updates for Thursday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (go-rpm-macros, libpng, thunderbird, udisks2, and valkey), Fedora (coturn, php-zumba-json-serializer, valkey, and yt-dlp), Red Hat (delve, go-rpm-macros, grafana, grafana-pcp, image-builder, osbuild-composer, and postgresql), Slackware (nvi), SUSE (firefox, glibc, haproxy, kernel, kubevirt, libsoup, libsoup2, libxslt, mozilla-nss, ocaml, python, python-Django, python-pip, util-linux, virtiofsd, wicked2nm,suse-migration-services,suse-migration- sle16-activation,SLES16-Migration,SLES16-SAP_Migration, and wireshark), and Ubuntu (gimp, linux-aws, linux-lts-xenial, linux-aws-fips, linux-azure, linux-azure-fips, linux-fips, nss, postgresql-14, postgresql-16, postgresql-17, and qemu).
-
Security Week ☛ Cisco Patches Critical Vulnerabilities in Enterprise Networking Products
Cisco has rolled out patches for 48 vulnerabilities in Firewall ASA, Secure FMC, and Secure FTD products.
-
Security Week ☛ Cisco Warns of More Catalyst SD-WAN Flaws Exploited in the Wild
The networking giant has added the recently patched CVE-2026-20128 and CVE-2026-20122 to the list of exploited vulnerabilities.
-
Security Week ☛ LeakBase Cybercrime Forum Shut Down, Suspects Arrested
The stolen credential marketplace had been active since 2021 and in late 2025 it counted 142,000 users.
-
Windows TCO
-
Federal News Network ☛ When Congress gets hacked: Why cyber oversight can’t wait
There is an urgent need for stronger congressional leadership in cyber policy, especially when it comes to countering China’s persistent, aggressive intrusions.
-
Scoop News Group ☛ HHS updates a free risk tool to help hospitals size up their cybersecurity exposure
HHS has updated its free RISC 2.0 toolkit with a new cybersecurity module, asking hospitals to assess digital threats alongside hurricanes, power failures and other hazards.
-