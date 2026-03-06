Red Hat Leftovers

Retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) is a practical way to answer questions using your own content (such as policies, docs, tickets, and product descriptions) without assuming a general LLM model already contains that information.

At its core, RAG follows a "retrieve context, then answer" pattern. Retrieval is the part that often becomes overcomplicated. Once you store embeddings alongside text in a database, retrieval becomes a standard nearest-neighbor query. In other words: similarity is a query.