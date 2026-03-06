news
Red Hat Leftovers
Red Hat ☛ How to scale enterprise federated Hey Hi (AI) with Flower and OCM
Federated Hey Hi (AI) inverts the traditional machine learning paradigm. Instead of bringing data to the model, it brings the model to the data. Training happens locally on distributed nodes (i.e., hospitals, banks, and edge devices), and only model updates are shared with a central coordinator. The raw data never leaves its source. We will discuss this approach and how it enables collaborative Hey Hi (AI) while addressing privacy regulations (i.e., GDPR-EU data protection and HIPAA-US healthcare privacy) and data sovereignty requirements critical for healthcare, finance, and cross-border deployments.
Red Hat ☛ Boring RAG: When similarity is just a SQL query
Retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) is a practical way to answer questions using your own content (such as policies, docs, tickets, and product descriptions) without assuming a general LLM model already contains that information.
At its core, RAG follows a "retrieve context, then answer" pattern. Retrieval is the part that often becomes overcomplicated. Once you store embeddings alongside text in a database, retrieval becomes a standard nearest-neighbor query. In other words: similarity is a query.
Red Hat Official ☛ Scaling the future of Open RAN: Red Hat joins the OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation
Launched under the stewardship of the Linux Foundation, OCUDU represents an important shift in how cellular networks are built. By creating a carrier-grade, open source software stack for 5G, 5G-Advanced, and 6G, the project aims to do for the Radio Access Network (RAN) what Linux did for the data center: Breaking down segregated technology areas and fostering an environment where RAN innovation moves at the pace of open source innovation.
Telstra advanced autonomous networks ambition through breakthrough collaboration with Red Hat, Dell Technologies and Cisco
Red Hat Official ☛ How does real-world AI deliver value? The Ask Red Hat example [Ed: IBM Red Hat peddling slop]
Today, Ask Red Hat has evolved from a proof of concept into a sophisticated production reality. As of late 2025, it has served over 50,000 unique users and handled more than 450,000 messages. It is no longer just a standalone tool but a cross-product orchestration layer, integrated directly into docs.redhat.com and new support case creation in the Red Hat Customer Portal. Ask Red Hat is delivering on its goal: Helping customers solve problems the very moment they arise.
Red Hat Official ☛ MCP security: Implementing robust authentication and authorization [Ed: More slop from a former "Linux" company]
As discussed in our previous blog, MCP security: The current situation, we highlighted the growing security risks associated with using MCP, detailing recent real-world vulnerabilities, including prompt injection attacks in GitHub integrations, sandbox-escape flaws in Anthropic's FileSystem server, and widespread misconfigurations of exposed servers.
Red Hat Official ☛ Why the future of AI depends on a portable, open PyTorch ecosystem [Ed: IBM has got Red Hat abandoning Linux to promote plagiarism]
In the debate between open source and proprietary technology, open source wins — especially in the AI arena. However, as the generative AI era continues, enterprises face a new version of an old challenge. While the industry is moving at breakneck speed, much of the underlying infrastructure remains fragmented or locked behind proprietary gates. If AI is to be the key to unlocking unprecedented potential, it must be open at every layer—from the datasets and training pipelines to the infrastructure and the serving layers.
Informa PLC ☛ Red hat says the cost of AI is becoming a hot topic [Ed: Red Hat hyping up slop]
We caught up with Red Hat at MWC 2026 about its recent announcements in the AI platform space, data sovereignty, and the cost of deploying AI.
YouTube ☛ Eoin Coughlan, IBM & Fran Heeran, Red Hat