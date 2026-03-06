news
Open Hardware/Modding: Banana Pi R4, Arduino, Jolla and More
-
Linux.org ☛ Banana Pi R4 (BPI-R4)
The Banana Pi R4 is an open-source smart router. You can use it for networking jobs, as you will tell from the specs on the hardware.
Keep in mind that this Single Board Computer (SBC) may be small, but it is powerful, especially when dealing with networking over any type of connection.
-
Linux Links ☛ Chuwi CoreBook Air Plus running Linux: Power Consumption
For this article in the series, I’m looking at the power consumption of the Chuwi CoreBook Air Plus running Linux.
-
Arduino ☛ Radical accessibility on the Arduino® UNO™ Q board with OpenClaw
It’s hard to escape the Hey Hi (AI) hype these days, but one tool that’s been in the spotlight more than any other recently is the open-source assistant OpenClaw.
-
Hackaday ☛ Railway End Table Powered By Hand Crank
[Peter] shows us how a small gearmotor generator was paired with a bridge rectifier and a buck converter to fill up a super capacitor that runs the train and lights up the tree on the table. Just 25 seconds of cranking will run the train anywhere from 4 to 10 minutes depending on if the tree is lit as well. To top it all off, there’s even a perfect coaster spot for [Peter]’s beverage of choice.
-
Hackaday ☛ Prevent Your Denon Receiver Turning On From Rogue Nvidia Shield CEC Requests
In theory HDMI’s CEC feature is great, as it gives HDMI devices the ability to do useful things such as turning on multiple HDMI devices with a single remote control. Of course, such a feature will inevitably feature bugs. A case in point is the Nvidia Shield which has often been reported to turn on other HDMI devices that should stay off. After getting ticked off by such issues one time too many, [Matt] decided to implement a network firewall project to prevent his receiver from getting messed with by the Shield.
-
Hackaday ☛ Capacitor Memory Makes Homebrew Relay Computer Historically Plausible
A relay-based computer is really a 1940s type of design. There are various memory types that would have been available in those days, but suitable CRTs for Williams Tues are hard to come by these days, mercury delay lines have the obvious toxicity issue, and core rope memory requires granny-level threading skills. That leaves mechanical or electromechanical memory like [Konrad Zuse] used in the 30s, or capacitors. he chose to make his memory with capacitors.
-
Arduino ☛ Doomscroll without walking into poles with this handy device
The DOOMSCROLLER 3000 is a device that attaches to your smartphone and helps to prevent you from walking into poles. Its sensors detect obstacles like poles, walls, and even other people. If it sees an obstacle, it will alert you with blinking lights and an alarm sound. The blinking lights will provide you with an indication of the direction of the obstacle, so you can navigate around it without ever having to look up from TikTok.
-
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
-
New Atlas ☛ This privacy-focused Linux phone runs Android apps without all the intrusive tracking
Finnish smartphone brand Jolla isn't in the business of competing with the dizzying array of Android handsets out there. In fact, it took a long break before announcing its latest model – but from the sound of things, it might be worth the wait.
The all-new Jolla Phone, announced last December, is billed as 'Europe's independent smartphone,' as it runs a Linux-based operating system that's entirely different from Android, and as such, free from Google's clutches.
According to Jolla, this means "no tracking, no calling home, no hidden analytics." As I understand it, that should prevent your phone unique identifiers, location history, and browsing activity from being collected at the system level and shared with third parties for targeted advertising.
-