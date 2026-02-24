Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

Ardour 9.2 Open-Source DAW Released with MIDI Note Chasing and Duplication

Coming less than three weeks after Ardour 9.0, the Ardour 9.2 release is here to introduce a couple of notable new features, like MIDI note chasing, allowing a long note in a MIDI track to start when the transport starts, and MIDI note duplication, allowing you to duplicate selected MIDI notes right after the end of the last note or to the next snap point after the last note.

GNU Octave 11 Open-Source Scientific Programming Language Officially Released

Highlights of GNU Octave 11 include a new search command for packages, an updated Java internal interface to be more memory-efficient, a completely revamped randi function, support for the roots function to accept only double or single input types, and a more accurate fzero function (1-2 eps when TolX is eps).

Firefox 148 Is Now Available for Download with AI Kill Switch and Other Changes

The biggest change in Firefox 148 is the long-awaited AI kill switch feature, which is implemented in Settings as “AI Controls”, allowing you to completely disable all the AI features that had been included in the past few releases. Firefox’s AI features can be disabled entirely or selectively.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 22nd, 2026

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 7.0 Release Candidate

Today marks two weeks since the release of Linux kernel 6.19 and the opening of the merge window for Linux kernel 7.0, which means that it is time to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) versions during the next couple of months, the first one being available for download right now from Linus Torvalds’s Git tree.

LinuxGizmos.com

Atom E3950 Powers WINSYSTEMS SBC-ZETA-3950 Rugged Mini SBC

The SBC-ZETA-3950 uses the quad-core Intel Atom E3950 processor running at 1.6 GHz (2.0 GHz burst), with 2MB L2 cache and a 12W base power envelope.

AAEON UP Squared Series Gains Mainline Linux Support for 40-Pin GPIO in Linux 6.18

The UP Board family combines Intel processors with a 40-pin expansion header routed through an onboard FPGA. The FPGA handles signal level shifting, pin multiplexing, switching, and direction control, allowing pins to operate as I2C, UART, PWM, or GPIO.

Free and Open Source Software

Why I Contributed to FOSS Force's 'Independence 2026' Fundraiser

  
Security and blobs, by Alex Oliva (GNU Linux-Libre)

  
Despite Problems at the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) and SLAPPs From London, the UK Remains a Decent Place to Do Journalism

  
"Attestation" Mandated in US If American Politicians Get Their Way

  
today's leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Valnet on SBCs, HexOS, Homelabs and More

  
Applications: Multiplexers, Jellyfin, Timeshift, and More

  
Desktop Environment: GNOME, KDE, and Cinnamon

  
NixOS, CachyOS, Other Distributions and Operating Systems

  
A Look at Universal Blue and Bluefin

  
Microsoft's Proprietary Traps: Trying to Exit Windows, Some Dump WSL (Windows With Misused Brand) for Real GNU/Linux

  
Android Leftovers

  
5 of the most lightweight operating systems, ranked by download size

  
Why 2026 is officially the year of the KDE Linux desktop

  
OmegaLinux switches from Ubuntu to Arch in 2026.02.21 release

  
Why you should try these 9 "strange" Linux distros (even if you never switch)

  
Windows users can thank Linux for these 5 essential features

  
Fedora Pocketblue Remix is an atomic Linux distro for mobile devices (phones and tablets)

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Introducing matrixOS, an Immutable Gentoo-Based Linux Distro

  
Recent XDA Articles on Proxmox

  
On Free Software, Free Hardware, and the firmware in between

  
Today in Techrights

  
Ardour 9.2 Open-Source DAW Released with MIDI Note Chasing and Duplication

  
Curating the News, a Community-Powered Endeavour

  
GNU Octave 11 Open-Source Scientific Programming Language Officially Released

  
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
BSD and Linux Kernel Space

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Linux Devices, 3D Printing, Retro

  
Games: New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Builds and "Interim Computer Museum"

  
today's howtos

  
Firefox 148 Is Now Available for Download with AI Kill Switch and Other Changes

  
Android Leftovers

  
Interview with Øyvind Kolås, GIMP developer

  
Looking for the best Linux window manager? Here's how I rank them

  
4 Debian-based Linux distros that are better than Debian

  
After years of using GNOME, this is the desktop I switched to instead

  
The "Windows vs. Linux" debate is a waste of time: Here's a better approach

  
Why Linux is the best place to learn coding

  
I finally fixed my Linux laptop's constant fan noise — it wasn't the hardware

  
This opinionated desktop setup finally cured my distro-hopping problem

  
I install these 7 CLI tools on every Linux system

  
Forget Linux Mint. These distros are the only way to switch

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Review: The Guix package manager 1.5.0

  
KMyMoney 5.2.2 released

  
AAEON UP Squared Series Gains Mainline Linux Support for 40-Pin GPIO in Linux 6.18

  
Reverse Engineering Linux Distro REMnux Marks 15 Years With Major v8 Release Featuring AI Agent Support

  
Tiny Core v17.0

  
Parrot 7.1 Ethical Hacking Distro Released with Enlightenment Spin, Updated Tools

  
ParrotSec released Parrot 7.1 today as the latest stable update to this Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution for ethical hacking and penetration testing that introduces new and updated tools.

 
Science is the Root of Free Software

  
Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 7.0 Release Candidate

  
Today in Techrights

  
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 22nd, 2026

  
Not Tolerating Intolerance

  
Working With Plants

  
Everything Down to the Basics

  
Projects as Gifts to Tux Machines' Community

  
today's leftovers

  
KDE: "Data Collection" and "Building the Mankala Engine with Distrobox"

  
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Saloon and This Week in Linux

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Consortium Leftovers

  
Games: Deck, Zelda, and Intel

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Web Browsers/Web Bloat Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Make Use Of (MUO) on Context Switching and Chromebooks

  
Kernel Space: Linux Kernel 7.0 Changes Explained in Media This Week

  
KDE Plasma 6.7.0 will make managing your printers a lot easier

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Second beta for Krita 5.3 and Krita 6.0

  
Today in Techrights

  
