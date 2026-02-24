Free and Open Source Software

news
Luminance - control brightness of displays
Luminance is a simple GTK application to control brightness of displays including external displays supporting DDC/CI.
Exosphere - aggregated patch and security update reporting
Exosphere is a CLI and Text UI driven application that offers aggregated patch and security update reporting as well as basic system status across multiple Unix-like hosts over SSH.
It is targeted at small to medium sized networks, and is designed to be simple to deploy and use, requiring no central server, agents and complex dependencies on remote hosts.
GCLI - interact with GitHub and more
GCLI is a portable CLI tool for interacting with Git(Hub|Lab|Tea), Forgejo and Bugzilla from the command line.
Tanin - ambient noise generator
Tanin is a simple, focused TUI ambient noise generator. Focus, relax, or sleep with your favorite background sounds directly from your terminal.
Annotator - image annotation tool
Annotator lets you annotate your images and let a picture say 1000 words.
MerMark Editor - Markdown editor with Mermaid diagram support
MerMark Editor combines the simplicity of Markdown with the power of Mermaid diagrams in a beautiful, native desktop application.
Perfect for developers, technical writers, and anyone who needs to create documentation with flowcharts, sequence diagrams, and other visualizations.
Chuwi CoreBook Air Plus running Linux: Hardware Review - LinuxLinks
The Chuwi CoreBook Air Plus has a price of $629 (that’s not an affiliate link). There’s a $50 early bird discount available which brings the price down to $579. And Chuwi is offering LinuxLinks readers a 13% discount on the purchase price. Use the discount code LinuxAirPlus at the checkout. With both discounts applied, the price is $547.23. For UK readers, this means the laptop costs around £400. There’s also a 14-inch model available (the Chuwi Corebook Air) at a lower price.
For the first article in the series, I’ll review the hardware. Later articles in the series will focus more on the laptop from a Linux perspective.
cashd - TUI for personal finance management
cashd is billed as a fast and cozy interactive TUI for personal finance management.
It allows you to track, analyze, and gain insights into your financial transactions directly from your terminal. cashd currently supports ledger/hledger and CSV as data sources.
lore - less-like terminal pager
lore is a less-like terminal pager.
TrackAudio - Audio-For-VSTSIM ATC client
TrackAudio is a specialized, next-generation Audio-for-VATSIM (AFV) client application designed for air traffic controllers (ATCs) on the VATSIM network
