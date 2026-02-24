news
Recent XDA Articles on Proxmox
-
I love Proxmox community scripts, but a single command executes 8 remote scripts as root
If you run a Proxmox server, you've almost certainly come across the Proxmox VE Helper Scripts. With over 400 scripts covering everything from Home Assistant to Plex to Ollama, they let you spin up fully configured LXC containers with a single command. They're brilliant, and I use them regularly. But I would never, ever run one without reading it first, and neither should you.
-
Automating my Proxmox backups was the peace of mind my home lab needed
Backing up virtual guests on a regular basis is a tenet that echoes throughout the home lab community, and for good reason. With how experimental DIY projects can get, you could end up bricking your server nodes beyond recognition by accidentally modifying the wrong config file. That may not sound like a big deal during your early days, but when you’ve got dozens of containers and virtual machines, the last thing you'd want is to rebuild your virtual guests from scratch.
But that brings us to the hassle of manually backing everything up. Fortunately, Proxmox offers a bunch of backup and snapshot facilities that helped me safeguard my painstakingly created virtual guest collection from my tinkering machinations. The best part? It’s all automated, so I can work on my experiments without worrying about backing up all the LXCs and VMs manually.
-
This lightweight tool changes everything for multi-node Proxmox setups
Between its KVM-based virtualization prowess, LXC support, SDN stack, and cluster support, Proxmox has plenty of tricks up its sleeves. But having tried other home lab platforms, I consider Proxmox’s first-party services and community-created tools one of its biggest perks. For example, Proxmox Backup Server can make your experimentation lab more foolproof with its powerful snapshot-centric utilities, on top of providing an easy way to create automated 3-2-1 backups.
Then there’s the Proxmox Datacenter Manager – a tool that hit its first official release a few weeks ago after months of alpha and beta builds. It may not seem all that useful for newcomers with a single PVE system, but PDM is a godsend when your home lab includes independent Proxmox workstations and clustered nodes.
-
4 Proxmox backup mistakes that could cost you everything
Backups are undoubtedly important for your daily driver, and their utility goes up significantly when you step into the home lab domain. So much so that one of the first tips you’d come across on home server forums would be about creating regular backups of essential data. After all, when you’ve spent days building a robust army of containers and virtual guests, the last thing you’d want is for a misconfigured config file to render your entire server irrecoverable.
Fortunately, Proxmox packs many advanced backup features compared to other virtualization platforms, while still making them easier to access even for beginners. That said, you might want to avoid these pitfalls when creating a backup workflow for your Proxmox workstations.
-
Proxmox taught me more about Linux in a month than a year of distro-hopping
Linux powers more things than you might think, and if you're someone interested in running a home server, you've probably heard of Proxmox. Proxmox is a Linux-based operating system focusing on virtualization and running containers that can provide services for your entire network.
And because it's used for this very specific use case, Proxmox is also something of a crash course for using Linux. I wasn't unfamiliar with the platform by the time I set up Proxmox, but I definitely learned a whole lot more about Linux this way than I ever had just using a Linux desktop.