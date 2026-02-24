Recent XDA Articles on Proxmox

Backing up virtual guests on a regular basis is a tenet that echoes throughout the home lab community, and for good reason. With how experimental DIY projects can get, you could end up bricking your server nodes beyond recognition by accidentally modifying the wrong config file. That may not sound like a big deal during your early days, but when you’ve got dozens of containers and virtual machines, the last thing you'd want is to rebuild your virtual guests from scratch.

But that brings us to the hassle of manually backing everything up. Fortunately, Proxmox offers a bunch of backup and snapshot facilities that helped me safeguard my painstakingly created virtual guest collection from my tinkering machinations. The best part? It’s all automated, so I can work on my experiments without worrying about backing up all the LXCs and VMs manually.