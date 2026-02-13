Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

This is one particular piece of POSIX compliance that I think everyone should ignore.

Vim and its derivatives ignore the POSIX requirement and implement multi-level undo and redo in the usual and relatively obvious way. The vim 'u' command only undoes changes but it can undo lots of them, and to redo changes you use Ctrl-r ('r' and 'R' were already taken). Because 'u' (and Ctrl-r) are regular commands they can be used with counts, so you can undo the last 10 changes (or redo the last 10 undos). Vim can be set to vi compatible behavior if you want. I believe that vim's multi-level undo and redo is the default even when it's invoked as 'vi' in an unconfigured environment, but I can't fully test that.