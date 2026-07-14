news
Blender 5.2 LTS Released with New Fill Tool and Thin Wall Mode, Other Changes
Highlights of Blender 5.2 LTS include a brand new Fill tool, a new Bevel node, new Geometry bundles, a new Sample Sound node to pull frequency data from audio files, support for Geometry nodes in empty objects, and support for node-based physics simulations powered by Geometry nodes.
This release also introduces a new Thin Wall mode in Principled BSDF to render leaves, paper, and other meshes with minimal thicknesses in a more photoreal way, and support for hosting libraries remotely, browsing them inside Blender, and downloading assets on demand.