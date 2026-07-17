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Events/Education: Workshop Basel, EuroPython 2026, and IndieWeb Event for Southeast Asia
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[Repeat] Daniel Stenberg ☛ Workshop Basel day one
Present in the room were representatives from all the world’s most prominent and used HTTP deployments: clients, browsers, CDNs, proxies and servers. I’m happy to say that there were also several first-timers. We like fresh blood.
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[Repeat] Daniel Stenberg ☛ Workshop Basel day two
Is the future of software that we check-in the AI prompts in the git repository and trust it to generate the correct code? Are specifications the new level of abstraction for source code? These questions triggered long discussions with a huge mix of opinions and experiences getting shared about how AI is used, should be used and could be used now and in the future.
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Daniel Stenberg ☛ Workshop Basel day three
There is only one thing that is better than two days of HTTP workshop, and that is of course three days of HTTP workshop. The final day of this edition of the series started out with us again shuffling around where we parked ourselves around the big table. Except Mr captain of course who once again got to herd us forward through another day from the same seat.
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Seth Michael Larson ☛ EuroPython 2026: Learning from the “not‑so‑secret” Python security cabal
I delivered this talk at EuroPython 2026, I'll update this blog post once the recording is available on EuroPython's YouTube channel. Below are the slides and full list of links and resources included. This talk is a continuation of a talk I gave a year ago: “Security Work isn’t Special” as the keynote for OpenSSF Community Day NA where I lamented on how security work didn't match other Open Source contribution models like documentation, community, or code contributions.
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James G ☛ Re: An IndieWeb Event for Southeast Asia / Pacific Time Zones
If the time works for you and you love chatting about websites, I recommend checking out the event. Homebrew Website Clubs are always fun, providing a place to chat about what people are building on their websites, the culture of the web, HTML/CSS, writing on the web, and more.