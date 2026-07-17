news
BSD: OpenZFS, OpenBSD, FreeBSD, and OPNsense
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MWL ☛ 121: Possibilities Multiply
OpenZFS Mastery is starting to roll lunch again. Hoping to get some intertia with it. But create a dataset for each team, and give each site its own dataset within that parent dataset, and possibilities multiply. A team needs a copy of a web site for testing? Clone it.
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Undeadly ☛ OpenBSD/loongson hardware platform retired
The OpenBSD/loongson hardware platform has been retired. The commit message by Miod Vallat (miod@) explains the reason(s).
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Undeadly ☛ OpenBSD moves to 8.0-beta in -current and snapshots
OpenBSD development is an ever ongoing activity, and when the feature set of a new release has been set and the stabilization phase leading up to the release starts, -current becomes $NEXTRELEASE-beta.
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Distro Watch ☛ BSD Release: OPNsense 26.7
The OPNsense project develops a FreeBSD-based specialist operating system (and a fork of pfSense) designed for firewalls and routers. The latest version of OPNsense is 26.7 which is based on FreeBSD 15.1 and introduces a number of behind-the-scenes changes: [...]
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Tao Security Blog ☛ FreeBSD Released the Most Security Advisories in Project History in June 2026
Today I took a look at the FreeBSD Security Advisory page to check the latest advisory count.
June saw the most number of advisories ever published in project history: 25.