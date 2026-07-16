Linux Associated With Ads, Fake Currencies, Some Graphics News

At the 2026 Linux Security Summit North America, Eric Biggers spoke about some of the problems with the kernel's cryptography framework, as well as the recent progress in adding library APIs to allow developers to use cryptographic functions without using the traditional crypto API. He walked through a couple of examples to demonstrate the frailty of the original API and showed how the new library API made life easier for developers and kernel maintainers.

Biggers began by introducing himself. He is a maintainer of the crypto and cyclic redundancy check (CRC) library code in the Linux kernel, as well as of the fscrypt library and fs-verity support layer. He said that he was grouping CRCs in with crypto because ""they are very similar from an implementation perspective"" and the code was for the kernel itself to use—user space has its own code. ""It's for all the kernel features that use these algorithms and need to execute them in kernel mode."" The use cases, he said, range from storage or network encryption to generating random numbers, checking firmware integrity, protecting against denial-of-service attacks, and more.