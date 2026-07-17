Technological Sovereignty, FSF Raising Money, and Paleoenshittification

Without that move by Sun, and other attempts at enshittification of Unix, the software freedom movement and open source software business might never have gone mainstream. So for those who dig rhyming history, it’s tempting to make the analogy: MyTerms and the tools that support it are to the enshittifying web of today as the GNU licenses and tools were to Unix. But the rhyme needs to hang together. The GNU tools were initially distributed first on tape, then CD, in a convenient form for building and installing on existing Unix systems. The “autotools” that mystify the developers of today were a pragmatic response to the need to work with what’s there in order to get adoption.